CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Evergrande crisis: Buy the dip or bail? Pundits weigh in

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

As the prospect of Chinese property giant Evergrande defaulting on $305 billion worth of debt looms, pundits are weighing in on how the firm’s bankruptcy could impact the legacy and crypto markets. Speculation as to whether the real estate investment giant will default has coincided with a downturn across the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs around 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD consolidates gains on Tuesday in the early European trading hour. US Dollar Index stays strong near 93.50 ahead of Powell testimony. Mixed cues amid BOE rate hike signal, Brexit concern, higher gas prices keep sterling gains under check. The GBP/USD pair prints mild gains on Tuesday morning after testing...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar eases with yields ahead of Powell, energy crisis causes concern

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 28:. Markets are looking to rise after retreating amid rising yields and energy issues. The dollar is losing some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Energy shortages are gaining more traction while cryptocurrencies retreat amid regulation talk. US 10-year...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
Jim Cramer
FXStreet.com

Evergrande unlikely to trigger global crisis but must watch impact on China – ADB

In an interview on Tuesday, Masatsugu Asakawa, the President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that Evergrande is unlikely to trigger a global crisis but must watch out for its impact on China’s regional govt finances, household consumption. Additional quotes. Must be vigilant to the risk of expected Fed policy...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: No respite from Evergrande's fall-out risk, oil touched $76.00

Asian stocks show mixed trend on Tuesday tracking Wall Street price action. China’ Evergrande debt-ridden default risk, major central bank’s views on interest rate, rising commodity prices keeps traders buzzy. Beijing Authorities remain strict on corruption allegations amid big corporations with top 25 financial institutions under their lens. Asian stocks...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce

EUR/USD has been struggling amid a global energy crisis and rising US yields. The US debt-ceiling is issue could erupt and boost the safe-haven dollar. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are in control and 1.1660 at risk. Evergrande out, energy issues in – markets have been shifting their...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Stocks ease back with reflation trade back in focus as yields pop

Yields are popping, as a bond market selloff that started last week in the wake of the Fed meeting gathers steam. US 20yr and 30yr paper is yielding the most since July, both above 2%, whilst the benchmark 10yr note has jumped above the psychologically important 1.5% level to 1.53%, its highest since June. Bets on central banks tightening monetary policy more swiftly than previously thought are fuelling the selling in rates as investors also focus in on the wrangling in Washington over the US debt ceiling. Whether we are talking reflation or stagflation, the ‘flation part of the equation is clear and yields need to rise as a corollary. If the Fed is buying $120bn a month in debt today, but buying less tomorrow, it makes sense that rates will inevitably rise.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantitative Easing#Chinese#Btc#The Hang Seng#Lehman Brothers#Treasury#Fed#Standard Poor#Financial Times#Influencer Lark Davis#Cnbc#Usdt#Great American Mining#Ccp
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

GBP.USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. Britain's problems at the fuel pump weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead. UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Cryptos continues to struggle

Bitcoin prices have recovered from the drop caused by the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) declaration that cryptocurrencies are illegal. By prohibiting Chinese citizens from holding accounts in offshore exchanges, the PBOC closed a loophole exploited by investors. Furthermore, the ban extends to crypto exchanges from hiring resources domestically in China for roles such as marketing and sales, limiting their ability to provide services to Chinese consumers.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Soaring US bond yields lift the dollar, risk appetite steadies

Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%. Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Three reasons to be cautious about 2022 growth – Natixis

Strategists at Natixis fear that 2022 will be a worse year for global growth than is widely thought. Weaker-than-expected global growth in 2022 would reinforce the downturn in commodity prices and the decline in inflation. Weak growth in China. “China’s growth should be expected to be weak due to population...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Market update: Energies skyrocket

Yields rose (10yr closed at 1.51% – the highest level since June, with the 30-year testing 2.04%, while the 5-year hit 1.005% before rates retreated from those key areas). Now at 1.447% in Asian trades (highest since March 2020). Equities extended losses, but stabilised into this morning. Durable goods added...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Equity rally should withstand higher yields – UBS

Government bond yields rose last week as central banks signal that policy may be tightened faster than previously anticipated. But while economists at UBS expect the rise in yields to go further, they do not see this becoming disruptive or halting the equity rally. Modestly higher rates look likely to...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin, gold under pressure as dollar tracks US treasury yields higher

Bitcoin is reversing the weekend’s price bounce alongside weakness in gold as prospects of tighter monetary policy in the U.S. push Treasury yields and the dollar higher. The crypto market leader is trading near $41,800 at press time, down 2% for the week, having bounced from $41,000 to $44,000 over the weekend. Gold is nursing a 0.5% loss at $1,740 per ounce, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against majors, has jumped to 1.5-month highs above 93.00. The 10-year Treasury yield is seen at three-month highs near 1.5%, and the two-year yield is hovering at an 18-month high of 0.28%, according to data provided by TradingView.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gauntlet to the Fed

S&P 500 was unable to sustain intraday gains, and both VIX and volume show the bears want to move. Arguably, the key market to watch, are the Treasuries – the 10-year yield continues rising, knocking on the 1.50% door again. On the day of Powell‘s testimony, that‘s quite a message to the central bank.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy