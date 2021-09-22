Evergrande crisis: Buy the dip or bail? Pundits weigh in

Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%. Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO