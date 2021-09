After arriving back to Lewis & Clark’s campus this fall, I have been dealing with a rush of conflicting emotions that come from being a college student during a pandemic. On one hand, I am incredibly glad to not have to take any more classes on Zoom. I am also excited to be able to see friends and spend time with people outside of a designated pod. However, I also remain deeply concerned about COVID-19 infections, despite LC’s mandatory vaccination policy. While the additional new policies that lower pandemic restrictions make life as a student much easier and more enjoyable, I remain extremely wary of the dangers presented by the virus, which still poses a substantial threat to the LC community.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO