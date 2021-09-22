CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hills, AZ

'Million Dollar Quartet' at FH Theater

Fountain Hills Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few quiet moments at Fountain Hills Theater these days. After the challenging year of the pandemic, 2021 has proven to be busy and varied. The next show on the marquee is “Million Dollar Quartet,” opening Oct. 15. Based on the premise of an impromptu jam session with Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, the show imagines what the music world might have been had the session actually happened and been recorded.

www.fhtimes.com

Carl Perkins
Elvis Presley
Johnny Cash
Jerry Lee Lewis
