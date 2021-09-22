CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Your IoT Work When 2G/3G Networks Shut Down?

Cover picture for the articleAn exclusive article by Bernie Brode, Nanotech Product Researcher at Microscopic Machines. Over the past few years, we’ve seen plenty of headlines relating to the 5G network – there are concerns about foreign ownership of the infrastructure that underpins it, as well as the potential security hazards of the emerging technology. What we may have missed amid this speculation is that this decade will bring an equally seismic shift in the way that IoT devices interact – the end of 2G and 3G. Major networks in the U.S. are beginning to sunset these relatively antiquated networks in favor of 4G long-term evolution (LTE) technologies.

