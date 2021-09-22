Will Your IoT Work When 2G/3G Networks Shut Down?

5G has been the battle cry of network operators and device manufacturers for a few years now, but the push hasn’t been as fast or as easy as they had hoped. In addition to setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wireless carriers’ plans to retire old networks and technologies to free up resources have also been met with some resistance and delays. That said, the deadline for 3G networks is can no longer be delayed, and T-Mobile is finally setting its foot down on when it will shut down not only its own 3G network but also Sprint’s 3G and LTE networks.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO