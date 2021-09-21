Vaccines are safe for women and teens, medical specialists say
As soon as vaccines became available for COVID-19 in the United States, women who were pregnant or trying to conceive began wondering about the safety of the new vaccinations. Initially, they were directed to discuss the issue with their doctors. But today, a growing number of obstetrician gynecologists, including many from the University, are joining the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recommending that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, get the COVID-19 vaccine.news.miami.edu
