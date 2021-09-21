Vaccines are safe for women and teens, medical specialists say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s good news in a study out Wednesday about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women, and especially for their babies. The mRNA vaccines are not only safe for pregnant women, they also protect their newborns. It has been one of the most worried-over issues in the COVID vaccine debates — is the vaccine safe for pregnant women? If so, when should she get the shot? And of course, is the vaccine safe for the unborn baby? We now have answers. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO