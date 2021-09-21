CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines are safe for women and teens, medical specialists say

By Janette Neuwahl Tannen
miami.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as vaccines became available for COVID-19 in the United States, women who were pregnant or trying to conceive began wondering about the safety of the new vaccinations. Initially, they were directed to discuss the issue with their doctors. But today, a growing number of obstetrician gynecologists, including many from the University, are joining the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recommending that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, get the COVID-19 vaccine.

news.miami.edu

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thecity.nyc

Vaccinate Teens Without Parental Consent, City Child Welfare Agency Says

The city’s child welfare agency has given the green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more than 600 minors living in certain juvenile detention and foster homes, including when their parents say no. The Administration for Children’s Services told partner nonprofit groups earlier this month that they are free to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical conditions preventing COVID-19 vaccination are rare, experts say

While many workplaces, including hospitals and health systems, are allowing medical exemptions in their COVID-19 vaccine mandates, most people are not medically exempt from getting the shot, experts told ABC News. David Dowdy, MD, PhD, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, told the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wkar.org

Pfizer And BioNTech Say Vaccine Trial For Kids Shows Its Safe And Effective

The first results from the highly anticipated trial studying the effectiveness and safety of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 showed promising results. The pharmaceutical companies said early results of their trial indicate the vaccine is safe for children and establishes a strong antibody response against...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

This Medication May Help Treat COVID-19, Experts Say

In 2020, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. This year, the Delta variant, which is two times more contagious than previous variants, is believed to cause even more severe symptoms in those who are unvaccinated. While the COVID-19 vaccine is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Infertility#Cdc#Medical School#University Of Miami#Reproductive Sciences#Uhealth Tower#The Jackson Health System
raynetoday.com

Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is safe for 5-11 year olds

There soon may be a COVID-19 vaccination available for children ages 5 and up. Since the pandemic began, over 5 million cases have been reported among children and teens, but the delta variant has increased the number of hospitalizations. At least 460 children have died from the virus and others...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WFMJ.com

CDC assures that vaccine is safe for pregnant women

Experts are warning about the misinformation concerning the Covid-19 vaccine and pregnant women. Misconceptions linking the vaccine with infertility and pregnancy issues are deferring pregnant women from getting vaccinated, which puts them and their babies at risk. The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Essence

COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe For Children Aged 5 - 11, Pfizer Says

This news comes on the heels of Pfizer's first vaccine trials for this age group. There is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine for young children as they head back to school. According to study results released this morning, Pfizer and BioNTech have announced positive results following COVID-19 vaccine trials in children aged 5-11. The vaccine was “safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses” and administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAR

UWF medical expert says vaccine mandates are nothing new

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 18 months have passed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 675,000 Americans have died from COVID. The vaccine, which health leaders say is our ticket out of this pandemic, has been shrouded in controversy. Channel 3 spoke to an infectious disease expert about the current pandemic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

New Study Shows COVID Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women, Also Protect Newborns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s good news in a study out Wednesday about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women, and especially for their babies. The mRNA vaccines are not only safe for pregnant women, they also protect their newborns. It has been one of the most worried-over issues in the COVID vaccine debates — is the vaccine safe for pregnant women? If so, when should she get the shot? And of course, is the vaccine safe for the unborn baby? We now have answers. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parentherald.com

Experts Say Common Painkiller, Acetaminophen, Not Safe for Pregnant Women

Pregnant women who take the common painkiller, Acetaminophen, or paracetamol, to treat a headache, fever, or pain should double down on the medication as an international group of experts said it's not safe for moms or their babies. In a joint statement in Nature Reviews Endrocrinology, experts from countries like...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy