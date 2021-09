MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $570 million. Monday’s winning numbers were: 44-21-22-39-60 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X The Powerball jackpot has rolled 38 times since June 9, 2021. The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $410.1 million before taxes. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO