Whitefish, MT

Plan for highway contrary to Whitefish’s vision for downtown

Whitefish Pilot
 6 days ago

In September 2019, the Montana Department of Transportation began a process to identify a concept for improvements to Highway 93 as the highway enters downtown Whitefish along Spokane Avenue and transects downtown along Second Street. We are members of that study’s steering committee, representing Whitefish residents and businesses. On several occasions, the steering committee members met with MDT, and their consultants Robert Peccia & Associates, but no consensus on a preferred concept has been reached. In fact, the community’s stated priorities of walkability, bike-ability, traffic reduction, tree canopy retention, and retaining historic character have been entirely disregarded by the study team.

