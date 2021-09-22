CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

A Tiny Insect is Killing Off White-tailed Deer in Hudson Valley

By Nick
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several people have reported seeing dead deer throughout the Hudson Valley. What is killing them so quickly? The Department of Conservation has the reason why. If you follow any local wildlife groups on Facebook here in the Hudson Valley then there's a good chance you may have seen people posting about how they are seeing dead deer in the area. It's quite common to see a deer carcass on the side of the road or close to a roadway. Sometimes they travel even after getting struck by a vehicle.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Rensselaer, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jefferson, NY
Hudson, NY
Pets & Animals
94.3 Lite FM

How Long do Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stands Stay Open?

September 22nd marked the beginning of Fall. For some, this is a time of year to enjoy pumpkin and apple picking, cozy nights at home and the transition into the cooler months. For myself, I could live in an atmosphere of summer weather all year long. Who doesn't love to...
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Check Out this Abandon Bowling Alley in the Staatsburg Firehouse

The Hudson Valley is filled with hidden gems. We hear stories all the time of residents coming across abandoned buildings that once played a part in the Hudson Valley's rich history. While discussing the secret bowling alley in the White House, we received a message from Former Roosevelt Fire Captian...
94.3 Lite FM

Odd 11″ Deep Footprints Baffle Ulster County Residents

Some prints found in the Hudson Valley have left some local residents puzzled. What animal could have made them?. I've been saying it for almost a year now but I firmly believe that when they decide to reboot The X-Files again they could bade the entire first season off of some of the strange things they have found right here in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#White Tailed Deer#Hudson Valley#Off White#Dec#Orange
94.3 Lite FM

‘Did You Lose an EMU?’ Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office Wants to Talk

Not something that is found in the Hudson Valley on a daily basis, but one has been found and the search for the owner is underway. If you spend time on any social media websites long enough you will most likely come across someone who is looking for a lost pet, its one of the good things those sites can be used for. Facebook is also a great place for anyone who may have found an animal to post about it, in hopes of finding its owner.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One More Please: Hudson Valley has Another Place to Bargain Shop

Shopping for clothes at a consignment store is not a new concept. The deals you can find can be amazing and the retro styles that are often available are worth seeking out these boutique that are often tucked away. Consignment clothes shoppers in New Paltz don't have to look very far there is a new shop in town Butterfly Attic.
94.3 Lite FM

Does the Hudson Valley Need Another Dollar General?

What a glorious day it was this past Saturday. Perfect temperatures under sunny skies. Just the kind of day to go for a Saturday drive. So we decided to hit some yard sales between Poughkeepsie and Pawling. As we were headed out to Pawling in the Beekman area I noticed...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
94.3 Lite FM

Solved: Loud Explosion Heard Near Fishkill Correctional Facility

Social media users are reporting a loud explosion heard near the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Last night, residents in the Southern Dutchess area were rocked by the sound of a "giant explosion." The noise was reported on social media by residents in and around Fishkill, Beacon and the Town of Wappinger. Those who heard it described the blast as a "gunshot" or "fireworks."
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Rare Retro Cereals Spotted in Hudson Valley

Some retro cereals have been spotted in the Hudson Valley that will make you feel like a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons. You may remember Count Chocula and Franken Berry, but what about Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy? All of the "monster cereals" of the 1970s are back and they're just making their way to the Hudson Valley this week.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is This Dangerous Driving Trend a Hudson Valley Thing?

I’ve been driving for longer than I care to admit, and over the years I’ve noticed this weird driving trend that may actually be exclusive to the Hudson Valley. It’s been around long enough that I know to watch out for it, but not so long that I don’t remember a time when nobody did it. And this weird trend can also be pretty dangerous.
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

Party this October at the Haunted Burn Brae Mansion

Fall is upon us and the spooky events are beginning across the Hudson Valley. Nothing says Halloween quite like a murder mystery Halloween party in an actual haunted mansion. The Burn Brae Mansion on the Burn Brae fairgrounds is known for its eccentric murder mystery dinner parties. This year for Halloween they're going all out.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 Lite FM

SP: Impaired Woman Injures 2 Kids in Head-On Crash Near Bethel Woods

An impaired Hudson Valley woman is accused of crashing into another car head-on, injuring two young children in the vehicle. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NFL
94.3 Lite FM

Geocaching Treasure Hunt Around The Hudson Valley

Want to take the family on an outdoorsy "treasure hunt" around the Hudson Valley? This fall, you can thanks to New York State Parks and Historic Sites. If you're anything like me than you probably have no idea what Geocaching is. According to National Geographic, geocaching is "a type of global treasure hunt of people looking for caches, or hidden stashes of objects. Seekers use GPS devices to find hidden caches. Caches are the hidden treasure. After registering online, geocachers look for coordinates (the longitude and latitude) of caches."
LIFESTYLE
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy