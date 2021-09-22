CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

A resort tax primer

Whitefish Pilot
 6 days ago

Since 1996, Whitefish has been generating voter-approved resort tax funds to rebuild our streets, provide property tax relief to Whitefish property owners, and provide modest funding for our pedestrian/bike paths and parks capital improvements. Since 2016, additional property tax relief funds and funds to protect the source and quality of our drinking water, Haskill Basin, have been generated. These funds come from our voter-approved resort tax on bar and restaurant sales, lodging sales and non-essential retail goods sales.

