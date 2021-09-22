CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Wide dangers ahead for Spanish volcanic island

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The eruption of a long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and scientists are warning that more dangers lie ahead. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. La Palma island is part of the Canary Island archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. No casualties have been reported but the damage is already considerable: nearly 200 homes as well as banana groves and vineyards destroyed. More dangers lie ahead this week when the rivers of molten lava finally reach the ocean and produce clouds of toxic gas.

