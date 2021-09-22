EXPLAINER: Wide dangers ahead for Spanish volcanic island

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO