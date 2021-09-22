CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lake Placid gun shop thieves in sentencing

By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — The young man who stole 27 guns from Bean Armory gun shop in Lake Placid was too ill to attend court for sentencing Friday, a prosecutor said last week. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Talique McKenzie, has been sentenced to decades in state prison for cutting the locks on the front door of the gun store, stealing the weapons, and taking police on a car chase.

