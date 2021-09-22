Lake Placid gun shop thieves in sentencing

Editor’s note: The following terminology may help readers understand Law Day listings: A suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) means that a defendant has not had a prison sentence imposed at sentencing. Instead, the immediate punishment is supervised probation. If he or she successfully completes probation without any violations, the charge will not be included on a future criminal record. However, if the defendant violates probation, the judge can change the SIS to a suspended execution of sentence (SES). In that case, the sentence execution is also suspended and the defendant isn’t forced to go to prison, but the charge will remain on his or her criminal record from that point forward. If the defendant continues to violate his or her probation after a SES is issued, the judge can revoke the probation and send the defendant to prison for the designated back up sentence.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO