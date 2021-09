(SPRINGFIELD) FFA members across the country will compete in Growmark’s 2022 FFA Essay Contest with all entries due by midnight, on Friday, October 29th, six weeks from tomorrow. While the Illinois FFA members previously competed in a state contest, the new rules will have a state winner selected in states that have at least 25 submitted essays with each school allowed to enter only one essay. Sponsored by the Growmark System and FS member cooperatives, the national winner will get $1,000 and the student’s chapter will receive $750, plus other prizes. More information is available online at www.growmark.com.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO