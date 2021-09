Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO