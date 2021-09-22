Beyond Fest 2021 Brings The Chills And Kills To The West Coast!
One thing that I am excited about attending as we begin to have events again is film festivals. One, in particular, that is on my radar and is quickly approaching is Beyond Fest. This is the highest-attended genre film festival in the United States. Due to the situation last year, they had taken over the Mission Tiki Drive-In. But this year Beyond Fest is back in theaters for ten days. The festival will take place starting on Wednesday, September 29th through Monday, October 11th. During this time their programming consists of 39 features. This includes 8 world premieres, 4 US premieres, and 17 West Coast premieres. It will screen at the Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3.lrmonline.com
