Beyond Fest 2021 Brings The Chills And Kills To The West Coast!

Last year looked a lot different on the festival front, obviously. Between full-on cancellations and pared-down events, adapting to allow everyone to come together in a safe way, there was no theatrical element to the festivals that were able to adapt. Beyond Fest returns to theaters after a sold-out residency at the Mission Tiki Drive-In last year, and they are going full force. This year's slate has thirty-nine features, including eight world premieres, four US premieres, seventeen West Coast Premieres and a ridiculous lineup of in-person guests. Festival-goers, prepare for ten days of cinematic excess from Wednesday, September 29th - Monday, October 11th. This year's lineup is STACKED, including the West Coast Premiere of Julia Ducornau’s Palme d’Or Winner Titane with Ducornau in attendance, and another Titane first — the film will simultaneously play in-theater on a never-before-seen 35mm print, and on an outdoor drive-in screen, (so they didn't entirely ditch the drive-in this year!)

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO