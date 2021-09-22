CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Beyond Fest 2021 Brings The Chills And Kills To The West Coast!

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that I am excited about attending as we begin to have events again is film festivals. One, in particular, that is on my radar and is quickly approaching is Beyond Fest. This is the highest-attended genre film festival in the United States. Due to the situation last year, they had taken over the Mission Tiki Drive-In. But this year Beyond Fest is back in theaters for ten days. The festival will take place starting on Wednesday, September 29th through Monday, October 11th. During this time their programming consists of 39 features. This includes 8 world premieres, 4 US premieres, and 17 West Coast premieres. It will screen at the Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FANGORIA

Beyond Fest Announces Full Slate: The Return Of LA's Biggest Genre Film Festival

Last year looked a lot different on the festival front, obviously. Between full-on cancellations and pared-down events, adapting to allow everyone to come together in a safe way, there was no theatrical element to the festivals that were able to adapt. Beyond Fest returns to theaters after a sold-out residency at the Mission Tiki Drive-In last year, and they are going full force. This year's slate has thirty-nine features, including eight world premieres, four US premieres, seventeen West Coast Premieres and a ridiculous lineup of in-person guests. Festival-goers, prepare for ten days of cinematic excess from Wednesday, September 29th - Monday, October 11th. This year's lineup is STACKED, including the West Coast Premiere of Julia Ducornau’s Palme d’Or Winner Titane with Ducornau in attendance, and another Titane first — the film will simultaneously play in-theater on a never-before-seen 35mm print, and on an outdoor drive-in screen, (so they didn't entirely ditch the drive-in this year!)
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ to Open Beyond Fest

Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned the Palme d’Or in Cannes, will open the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, with the French director attending in person. The Los Angeles-based genre festival also unveiled a U.S. premiere for Halloween Kills, with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum on hand for the screening, while a world premiere will be held for John Liu’s New York Ninja, with cast members Cynthia Rothrock, Leon Isaac and Adrienne Meltzer in attendance. For its 2021 edition, Beyond Fest will screen 39 features, including eight world premieres and four U.S. premieres, as the genre event returns to theaters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Beyond Fest to Feature Screenings of Halloween Kills, Titane, and More

Few film festivals manage to bring together as impressive of a slate of genre films as the Los Angeles-based Beyond Fest, which announced its exciting roster of screenings it has planned for this year's festivities. While this year's festival will feature not only screenings of highly anticipated films like Halloween Kills, Titane, and The Black Phone, it will also honor a number of classics, like Possession, Collateral, and A Clockwork Orange. Additionally, the event will feature multiple in-person special guests and Q&As, allowing audiences to gain insight into iconic films. Check out the collection of films below and head to Beyond Fest's official site to grab tickets, which runs from September 29th through October 11th.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Beyond Fest to Hold West Coast Premiere of ‘V/H/S/94’ and Screen Rare 35mm Print of Original ‘V/H/S’!

They’re also not only holding a Bloody Disgusting day to celebrate our 20th anniversary with special screenings of You’re Next, Freddy vs. Jason, and Evil Dead (2013) uncut, but they’ll also be presenting the West Coast Premiere of Studio71 and Bloody Disgusting’s V/H/S/94 ahead of its Shudder arrival on Oct. 6 and a special rare 35mm screening of the very first V/H/S (2012), which was also produced by Roxanne Benjamin (V/H/S/2, Southbound, Body at Brighton Rock) and featured segments from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong, You’re Next), Radio Silence (Ready or Not, Scream), David Bruckner (The Night House, The Ritual, Hellraiser), Ti West (The Roost, The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers), Joe Swanberg (You’re Next) and Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Chills
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Joe Hill
theaquarian.com

SPOTLIGHT: RWB to Bring The Midwest to The East Coast This Weekend

Red Wanting Blue are midwestern rockstars at their core, but their sound is universal – so much so that their music is easily able to be relished in by even the staunchest of East Coasters. For 25 years, this glittering and independent group has shown the world was Americana-tinged mod...
MUSIC
ramascreen.com

Beyond Fest 2021 Complete Lineup Including HALLOWEEN KILLS

Beyond Fest has released their 2021 slate announcement – HALLOWEEN KILLS, THE BLACK PHONE, LAMB, TITANE, VORTEX, V/H/S/94, MAD GOD amongst others…including the SECRET SPECIAL SCREENING. Check out the key art and further details here below!. BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE FOR THE RETURN OF LA’S BIGGEST GENRE FILM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ramascreen.com

Scott Cooper’s “ANTLERS” Set World Premiere As Closing Night Film of BEYOND FEST 2021

Searchlight Pictures and Beyond Fest announced today the World Premiere of Scott Cooper’s new horror thriller ANTLERS as the October 11th Closing Night selection of the 2021 Beyond Fest, presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque. The premiere will launch a series of events leading up to the October 29th domestic theatrical release of the film, including a “Fantastic Fest Presents” Special Screening with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in San Francisco and Austin on October 11th; the International Premiere at the 54th Sitges International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya) on October 13th; Closing Night of the 12th Annual Telluride Horror Show on October 17th ; and a special Drive-In Screening at the 57th Chicago International Film Festival on October 15th. Additionally Scott Cooper will host a horror retrospective in conjunction with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque this fall.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

The Lighthouse Cafe: West Coast Jazz By The Beach

In the 1950s, musicians on the West Coast, specifically in Los Angeles and San Francisco, began to splinter off from the hard-bop and blues-forward jazz that pervaded the East Coast scene. Saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, trumpeter Chet Baker, and others developed a more lyrical style of jazz that favored composition and arrangement over improvisation. Their sound was smoother and more melodic, a musical complement to California’s laidback, sun-soaked vibes.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#The Chills#Hollywood Legion Theater#Q A#Blumfest#A24#Evrim#Beyond Fest
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Antlers’ Scheduled For World Premiere At Beyond Fest

The Los Angeles-based Beyond Fest is bringing the horror again this year. And, to cap off the proceedings this autumn, Searchlight Pictures announced that Antlers–from producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper–will headline the genre festival’s closing night, Oct. 11, as reported by Deadline, before holding its domestic debut Oct. 29.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruiseindustrynews.com

Grand Princess Marks Princess Return to the West Coast

Princess Cruises is back cruising on the West Coast, as the Grand Princess receives its first guests in Los Angeles today. After an 18-month operational pause, the vessel is resuming service with a series of short cruises to Mexico and the California Coast. For its first sailing, the 2,600-guest ship...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro-Produced ‘Antlers’ to Close Beyond Fest

Director Scott Cooper‘s Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro, is set to close the Beyond Fest with a world premiere on Oct. 11. Searchlight will then continue a festival rollout at Fantastic Fest, Telluride Horror Show and Sitges for the supernatural thriller ahead of a theatrical release set for Oct. 29. A special drive-In screening at the Chicago International Film Festival is also planned, as is Cooper hosting a horror retrospective along with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque. Antlers was originally set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020, but faced a series of delays during the pandemic. The pic is produced...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Copshop’ Breaks Through in Action-Crazy Specialty Box Office Rankings

As the specialty sector continues to wait for an influx of buzzy awards-leaning titles in the coming months and early contenders flame out at the box office (including newcomers like “Blue Bayou” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which both recently debuted to dismal dollars), the usual fare reigns supreme: action, and lots of it. While the blockbuster side of the equation continues to see heartening returns for films like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Free Guy,” and “F9” (now also a VOD smash hit), even the indie and specialty market is crazy for bombastic adventures. Look no...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Brewbound.com

Patagonia Provisions Releases a New West Coast IPA

Sausalito, CA – Patagonia Provisions, in partnership with Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) in Portland, OR, has just released Patagonia Provisions Long Root IPA, a traditional West Coast style IPA made with organic ingredients and Kernza® perennial grain. Looking for solutions to repair our food systems, this third release in Patagonia Provisions’ lineup of beers represents another step towards transforming agricultural practices and supporting sustainable farming.
SAUSALITO, CA
fashionweekdaily.com

Fashion Vet Julia Melbourne Is Bringing A European Touch To The West Coast

With stints at Maison Martin Margiela, Topshop, and Stella McCartney under her belt, publicist Julia Melbourne has the kind of professional background every fashion flack would envy. After working her way up the ladder, she’s now launched her own VIP, communications, and events consultancy firm, Iris Public Relations Los Angeles. The West Coast-based veteran is using her international experience to bring a European sensibility and unique perspective to her clients. She tells The Daily about her impressive rise and what she brings to the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

Lots Of New Footage In “Dune” Global Trailer

A new Chinese trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune” and this one boasts a ton of new footage, most of the clip in fact, with a more basic breakdown of the story’s beats. Several scenes for fans of the books and earlier adaptations are shown here along...
MOVIES
theobelisk.net

Deathcave Announce December West Coast Tour

Cheers and safe travels to Deathcave, as the Seattle-dwelling three-piece — who also stylize their name as deathCAVE, which is neat — are set to head out for two weeks of West Coast dates early in December. With just one day “off” that they’ll probably spend driving — that’s about 11 hours on Rt. 80 for you — the band go in support of 2020’s Smoking Mountain on Satanik Royalty Records while heralding a follow-up sophomore LP that will likely be complete by the time they go and set for issue sometime next year.
ROCK MUSIC
lrmonline.com

The Estate Trailer | The Troubles With Hiring a Hitman

Some people work really hard for their money. Others find devious ways to weasel their way into it. While others are “lucky” enough to just be born into it. With that said there are those who will do whatever it takes not to work hard or even work at all. Even if that means hiring a hitman to kill someone to secure their inheritance. Why so specific? Vertical Entertainment is releasing a new thriller/comedy titled, The Estate.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

What The What!? The Amazing World Of Gumball New Series And Movie Coming Soon

I love The Amazing World of Gumball and I’ve binged this show so many times. But, sadly, the show ended at six seasons. But, luckily, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced they are giving us a new series and a movie. They will be the first projects to get the thumbs up for the rebranded Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, formerly known as Cartoon Network Studios Europe. I can’t wait to see more shenanigans in Elmore!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy