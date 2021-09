Storm Lake United Executive Director Lee Dutfield has been selected as the City of Storm Lake's new Development Services Specialist. The announcement was made late this (Thur) morning in a joint statement by the City and Storm Lake United. The statement says that Dutfield's desire to expand his career focus into economic development provides an opportunity to strengthen the combined efforts of Storm Lake United and the City of Storm Lake. Moving forward, the City will bolster economic development efforts to allow an enhanced focus on retail promotion and events by SLU.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO