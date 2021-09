KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bridge on the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed temporarily while repairs are being made. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city will be making repairs to the bridge located near 214 Lynn Garden Drive after flaws were found in the bridge during an inspection by Mattern and Craig engineering consultants.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO