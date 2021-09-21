CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard nominated for FedEX Ground NFL Player of the Week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Tony Pollard is catching national attention for his 100-yard rushing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 Week 2 buzzer beater from Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The third-year running back has been nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 2....

