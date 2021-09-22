Mariners thumb nose at projections, clinch winning record

Somehow, the Mariners are still alive in the Wild Card race. Even after losing three series in a row to the Astros, Diamondbacks, and Red Sox earlier this month, a five-game win streak has pushed the Mariners back into the fringes of contention. They have nine games left to play and need to win nearly all of them. It’s a tall task, but they have the benefit of playing the Angels six times to close the season. FanGraphs gives the Mariners a 5.1% chance of making the playoffs; FiveThirtyEight has 8% odds. I broke down what needs to happen for each of the teams in the Wild Card race to reach 91 wins — the projected target for the second Wild Card spot. For the Mariners, it’s simple: just win.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO