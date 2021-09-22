CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners thumb nose at projections, clinch winning record

By Connor Donovan
Lookout Landing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re coming here from a jubilant headline and the news that the Mariners have secured a winning season expecting some ground in the Wild Card race, I’m sorry to say that you’ll be disappointed after this next sentence. With the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees all pulling out wins, everything that was out of Seattle’s control broke the wrong way. Not that this came as a huge shock, though. After all, even with a nice series against the Royals, the repeated rake-stepping of the last homestand would have put Sideshow Bob to shame. After last Wednesday, playoffs were a pipe dream at best.

www.lookoutlanding.com

