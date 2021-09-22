Freak of Nature: person spotted at gym somehow exercising without earbuds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some things you can never have too much of in your home, including ample lighting. Not only is it necessary to literally see your way around, but good lighting has a way of making your space feel warm and homey. If you’re not lucky enough to have a sun-drenched apartment, you’ll have to turn to artificial solutions to make your space feel brighter and easier to navigate. A good floor lamp is the easiest way to emit light in your space… but with so many to choose from, how will you know which one is most legit? Enter, the Brightech Sky LED Floor Lamp.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO