Stanford, CA

Freak of Nature: person spotted at gym somehow exercising without earbuds

By Om Jahagirdar
Stanford Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all my time looking for rare, ape-like beasts, I’ve never seen something quite like this. I have hiked through the Sierra Nevada mountains tailing bigfoot, climbed Mt. Everest while chasing down Yetis and searched Stanford for an undergrad genuinely passionate about consulting, but I have never had any success. However, one day while training at Nearillaga for my next expedition, I spotted someone somehow exercising without earbuds.

