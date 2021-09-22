Freak of Nature: person spotted at gym somehow exercising without earbuds
In all my time looking for rare, ape-like beasts, I’ve never seen something quite like this. I have hiked through the Sierra Nevada mountains tailing bigfoot, climbed Mt. Everest while chasing down Yetis and searched Stanford for an undergrad genuinely passionate about consulting, but I have never had any success. However, one day while training at Nearillaga for my next expedition, I spotted someone somehow exercising without earbuds.www.stanforddaily.com
