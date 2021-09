This morning market futures are lower, and yields spiking, after Republicans blocked the Democrats attempt to suspend the debt ceiling until after the mid-term elections. While the Democrats are trying to paint the Republicans as “economic destroyers,” the reality is that Democrats can pass a continuing resolution and lift the debt ceiling without any assistance. The Democrats can also pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill, hike taxes, and complete Biden’s agenda without Republican help. The problem for Democrats, is that they will “own it all” heading into the mid-terms, which is why they are pushing for bipartisan support.

