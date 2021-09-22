CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shelter’ (‘Foscadh’) selected as Ireland’s entry for best international film Oscar

By Esther McCarthy
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeán Breathnach’s Irish-language drama Shelter (Foscadh) has been selected by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) as Ireland’s entry for best international feature film at next year’s Oscars. The film made its world premiere at last month’s Galway Film Fleadh, where it won the best Irish first Feature, and...

www.screendaily.com

