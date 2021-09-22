‘Shelter’ (‘Foscadh’) selected as Ireland’s entry for best international film Oscar

"It's time to stop living like a ghost." An early trailer is available for the award-winning Irish film Shelter, originally known as Foscadh, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Seán Breathnach. This premiered at the 2021 Galway Film Festival, and was just selected as Ireland's submission to the Academy Awards for this year. Set in the mountains of contemporary Connemara, Foscadh is a feature film telling the story of gormless recluse John Cunliffe. When his over-cosseting parents pass away, John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of courtship, trust and vengeance for the first time. The film stars Dónall Ó Héalaí, Cillian Ó Gairbhí, Fionnuala Flaherty, Macdara Ó Fátharta, and Diarmuid de Faoite. This is described as "a poignant meditation on isolation, neurodiversity, and letting go of the past." No surprise - it looks pretty damn good.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO