CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Terry Hunter reviews ‘The Card Counter’

By Terry Hunter
hawaiinewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paul Schrader has directed directed 18 feature films and written many more including RAGING BULL and TAXI DRIVER for filmmaker Martin Scorsese. His new film THE CARD COUNTER is both a gripping thriller and an art film with a riveting performance by Oscar Isaac as a highly skilled gambler who’s also a very troubled human being.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Paul Schrader Gambles with 'The Card Counter,' Starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish

Stories of private, inner turmoil need not be narrow; in some ways this has been the story of Paul Schrader's career. The 75-year old writer of Taxi Driver and director of works ranging from the Detroit-set Blue Collar to American Gigolo and his last, First Reformed, has honed, like an artisan or a painter, a long series of works in the same mold. A specialist in close character studies of repressed, ardently hopeful, and tormented men rising toward often violent catharsis, Schrader's rigorous but richly indulgent project finds its latest chapter in The Card Counter — and his years of practice show.
CELEBRITIES
kkdv.com

The Box Officer: The Card Counter & Cry Macho

Derek reviews “The Card Counter” starring Oscar Isaac & Tiffany Haddish. Plus Clint Eastwood’s latest film, “Cry Macho” hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend!. We have a Facebook Page. Please like us. You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Lockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: A stellar Oscar Isaac adds dimension to ‘The Card Counter’

Oscar Isaac’s performance in “The Card Counter” arrives like a blast of cold air on a miserably hot summer day. In this psychologically complex movie from writer-director Paul Schrader, Isaac plays a taciturn man named William Tell (actual last name Tellich), who is a loner in the way so many of Schrader’s previous protagonists have been.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

The Latest Podcast #49: Malignant, The Card Counter, Remembering Michael K. Williams

Film Inquiry presents The Latest, a podcast series tackling the latest releases, movie news, and discussions in the film community. Each week, join host Jesse Nussman for thoughtful discussions with exciting guests to break down the industry’s latest trends and dive deep into the movies driving conversation. This week, Jesse...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
theridernews.com

“The Card Counter” in theaters now near you

Are you on the lookout for a classic dramatic film? Well, look no further because I have the perfect movie for you. “The Card Counter” is a great movie for anyone who is a fan of the drama genre. Directed by Paul Schrader and starring Oscar Isaac, this movie fully captures the essence of drama from start to finish, through the acting, camera work, use of sound and music and an amazing screenplay.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
John Terry
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Oscar Isaac
wmagazine.com

The Card Counter Lets Oscar Isaac Smolder in Solitude

From a capsule description of The Card Counter, you might expect Oscar Isaac playing a gambler to be a seductive prospect. The truth is that the movie—which opened last weekend following a world premiere in Venice—holds more than a few surprises up its sleeve. For one thing, it’s one of a few dramas that reckon with the trauma of Abu Ghraib in a genuinely unsettling way (which feels like the only way to do so). That fact alone might not be on the radar of anyone tracking Isaac’s high-profile fall appearances, which include the sobering HBO miniseries remake Scenes from a Marriage—opposite Jessica Chastain—and the seemingly inescapable science fiction action saga Dune. But there’s a reason Isaac’s character, William, single-mindedly devotes himself to poker, and it’s not the money—it’s the oblivion.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Breaking down 'The Card Counter' ending: Here's what that final shot means to Paul Schrader

LOS ANGELES — For nearly 50 years, writer and director Paul Schrader has been unsparingly examining the dark side of human nature. From the screenplays to “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” for Martin Scorsese to his own films as director such as “Hardcore,” “American Gigolo,” “Light Sleeper” “Affliction” and “First Reformed,” Schrader has gone right for the dark heart inside of men and swallowed it whole.
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

New movie roundup: ‘Language Lessons,’ ‘The Card Counter’ and more

CHICAGO - Whether you’re in a theater or streaming at home, movie choices exist in abundance, with more arriving every week. Here’s our take on what’s new, free, fun or all of the above. ‘The Card Counter’: Oscar Isaac mesmerizes as an ex-military interrogator in Paul Schrader’s cockeyed revenge drama.
MOVIES
hudsonvalley360.com

Gambler’s existential solitaire in excellent ‘Card Counter’

The seedy casinos are poorly lighted and there are no clocks or windows. The metaphor is plain. The casino is a world where time stands still and the gamblers numbly ply their trades. Hookers, bartenders, dealers, hustlers, frauds and freaks are all at large in these worlds. They are denizens...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Card Counter
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tye Sheridan on ‘The Card Counter’ and Reading ‘Ready Player Two’

[This interview contains spoilers for The Card Counter.] Tye Sheridan was just an 11-year-old kid from Texas when he was cast in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, an experience he compares to “summer camp.” He wasn’t expected to learn lines or even give a performance, but Malick’s set put him on a trajectory towards Jeff Nichols’ Mud and David Gordon Green’s Joe, which cemented his decision to become an actor. Sheridan, now 24, has since played Scott Summers/Cyclops in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, but he credits it all to those early...
MOVIES
TorrentFreak

“The Card Counter” Webscreener Adds New Twist to Early Movie Leaks

The pirate movie screener season has started early this year. After two Netflix films leaked a few days ago, reportedly from festival screeners, a 'webscreener' copy of "The Card Counter" has just appeared online. All movies are linked to the pirate release group EVO, which appears to have multiple sources.
MOVIES
martincitytelegraph.com

The Card Counter keeps audience guessing

Great art often comes from a place of deep turmoil, and film audiences should be glad Paul Schrader channeled his into his latest film, The Card Counter. The story follows William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a former military interrogator and ex-con who plods across the country from casino to casino playing cards as a vehicle to pass through life. Tell’s strict routine is broken when a young, tormented man named Cirk (Tye Sheridan) approaches him with a plan to exact revenge on a shared enemy from the past. Instead of helping Cirk give into his desire for retribution, Tell brings him along the casino trail, sacrifices his anonymity and leverages his considerable card skills in an attempt to reform Cirk (and perhaps himself).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
signalscv.com

‘The Card Counter’ and ‘Kate’ get top ratings from Reoper

Whether it’s Fast Eddie Felson in “The Hustler,” Eric “The Kid” Stoner in “The Cincinnati Kid,” Bill and Charlie in “California Split,” Axel Freed in “The Gambler” or Mike McDermott and Lester “Worm” Murphy in “Rounders,” the best antiheroes in the best movies about gambling almost always have one thing in common:
MOVIES
PopMatters

BRMC’s Robert Levon Been Discusses His Score For ‘The Card Counter’

When Robert Levon Been was chosen for a bit part in Martin Scorcese’s Last Temptation of Christ at the age of nine, the future Black Rebel Motorcycle Club co-founder had no way of foreseeing that the movie’s screenwriter, Paul Schrader, would three decades later usher him into the world of film scoring. As it turns out, Levon Been happened to be on location in Morocco for the film’s shoot in 1987 because his late father, Michael Been, was there to play the part of the apostle John and had dragged his reluctant son along with him.
MUSIC
imdb.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘The Card Counter’ Revive Indie Box Office

After a summer with only sporadic major releases, the specialty box office can finally begin its post-shutdown rebuild in earnest as Searchlight released its biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” this weekend and Focus’ “The Card Counter” entered its second weekend. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was released on 450...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

10 Oscar Isaac Movies and TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Card Counter Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he's earthbound or in a galaxy far, far away, Oscar Isaac brings out the humane core of each of his characters. Through varying genres and a wide range of personalities, the performer has demonstrated his talents on several occasions, and that won't stop anytime soon. Currently, Isaac stars in The Card Counter and HBO's Scenes from a Marriage. Soon enough, Isaac will be seen in Dune and heard in The Addams Family 2. It's a very active time for the animated actor, and it's well-deserved, too. Certainly, if you've followed Isaac throughout the years, you're probably well-aware of his skills, and if you're not, then you have some homework to do. If you love the Star Wars actor, here's what you should stream next.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy