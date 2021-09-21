Apple taps Biogen, UCLA to explore adding mental health tracking to iPhone: report
Smartphones are already being used to read COVID-19 test results, screen for conditions ranging from autism to pancreatic cancer and manage ultrasound wands, cardiac monitors and other medical devices. Soon enough, the iPhone in your pocket could also automatically detect mental health issues like depression, anxiety and cognitive decline—all based on the daily activity data already gathered by the device.www.fiercebiotech.com
