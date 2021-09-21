CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Apple taps Biogen, UCLA to explore adding mental health tracking to iPhone: report

By Andrea Park
FierceBiotech
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartphones are already being used to read COVID-19 test results, screen for conditions ranging from autism to pancreatic cancer and manage ultrasound wands, cardiac monitors and other medical devices. Soon enough, the iPhone in your pocket could also automatically detect mental health issues like depression, anxiety and cognitive decline—all based on the daily activity data already gathered by the device.

www.fiercebiotech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot Hardware

Future Apple iPhone Devices Might Track Your Emotional Well Being

Mental health is a topic that has been gaining some much-needed attention in recent years, including some interesting research being conducted by Apple, according to a new report. It is said Apple is working with the University of California, Los Angeles and a pharmaceutical company called Biogen on research that could find its way to future iPhone devices.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How Preorders For Apple's iPhone 13 Models Are Tracking

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled the next iteration of the iPhone — iPhone 13 — at its "California Streaming" event last week. The company began accepting preorders for the four variants of its newest iPhone model Friday morning and shipments will begin Sept. 24. On the same day, the company will begin selling the new iPhone models through its stores.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple reportedly researching ways for iPhone to monitor common mental health conditions including depression

In context: Apple has invested a lot into how it can use its technology for medical purposes. It already has a native sleep tracker for iOS that works in conjunction with sensors on the Apple Watch. It also partnered with AliveCor to manufacture a watch band that allows the watch to capture medical-grade EKGs, which the FDA approved a few years ago.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
staradvertiser.com

Review: Apple iPhone 13

The truth is that smartphones peaked a few years ago. After so many advances, the miniature computers have reached incredible speeds, their screens have become bigger and brighter, and their cameras produce images that make amateur photographers look like wizards. The problem with so much great innovation is that upgrades...
CELL PHONES
NBC Connecticut

Instagram Taking Its Toll on Teen Girls' Mental Health: Report

Social media is all about sharing, but it’s what Facebook has not been sharing with the public about its photo-sharing app Instagram that is getting the attention of lawmakers. The Wall Street Journal reports that the social media giant has been tracking Instagram’s impact on its teen users and it’s...
INTERNET
CW33

Future iPhones could detect mental illness, report says

(NewsNation Now) — Apple is developing software that could allow a future iPhone to detect mental illness such as depression or even cognitive decline, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The idea is reportedly in its early stages, but the company is optimistic it could make it...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall Street Journal#Apple Watches#The Apple Watch#Wsj#Fda
Benzinga

Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline: Report

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly nurturing serious ambitions to expand its presence in the health care sector. What Happened: Apple is working on deploying its iPhones as a diagnostic device to detect neurodegenerative conditions such as depression, anxiety and cognitive decline, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by the publication.
HEALTH
Ubergizmo

Apple Working On Software That Can Monitor Mental Health Using iPhone Data

While Apple’s products like the iPhone and Apple Watch come with health features, these are more related to physical health like how far you’ve run, how many calories you’ve burnt, and so on. It is a bit lacking when it comes to mental health, although Apple does include apps such as Breathe and Mindfulness.
MENTAL HEALTH
techgig.com

Apple working on a brand new mental health tracker, check out details

Apple is developing tools to track mental health. This will be accomplished by gathering a multitude of data from the. 's sensors, which will include mobility, activity, sleep tracking, general behaviour, and more. According to The. Wall Street Journal. , Apple is collaborating on the new technology with the University...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
UCLA
WTAX

iPhones of the future may keep tabs on your mental health

Apple is hoping we’ll one day turn to our iPhones to keep tabs on our mental health. Previously, Apple teamed up with UCLA on mental health research, and with pharmaceuticals company Biogen on studying cognitive decline. Now, the brand is planning to incorporate the knowledge it gleans from this work into the iPhone. The goal is to alert users that they may be suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, or cognitive decline. The technology would rely on an algorithm built off of data clues such as physical activity, sleep habits, and even how one types on a keyboard. All of this information together could offer insights into how consumers are feeling, their energy, and their concentration levels. This research is still in the very early stages, and it’s not yet clear if Apple will actually be able to create an effective algorithm to do what it wants to. In addition, there are potential privacy issues related to the data that would be gathered that Apple would have to figure out. (Newser)
HEALTH
Mac Observer

Adding COVID-19 Vaccination Records to Apple Health

Beginning with iOS 15, Apple Health now allows iPhone users to store verifiable health records on their devices. These can include medical records and lab tests from certain healthcare providers. The same feature also allows you to store your COVID-19 vaccination status on your device. In a future update, iPhone users will even be able to add their vaccination information to Apple Wallet. For now, here is how you can import your vaccination status into Apple health.
CELL PHONES
kyma.com

Apple could detect mental health conditions

A new Apple software may be able to detect depression. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to the "Wall Street Journal," Apple is reportedly working on a software to screen signs of mental health conditions using the user's health information. The type of information of collected would be a user's sleep patterns...
MENTAL HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Biogen Joins UCLA’s mHealth Project to Gather Cognitive Data From Devices

The University of California at Los Angeles partnered with Apple last year to launch the three-year program through UCLA’s Depression Grand Challenge. The goal was to allow researchers to monitor participants for signs of stress, anxiety and depression through the Apple Watch and a wearable sleep monitoring device developed by Beddit, with data gathered by an app on the user’s iPhone.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s iPhone 14 will reportedly feature a ‘complete redesign’

The iPhone 13 series is very similar to the iPhone 12 lineup in regarding its look and overall performance. However, according to Bloomberg’s nearly always reliable Mark Gurman, that could change with next year’s iPhone 14. Gurman says that the iPhone 14 will feature a “complete redesign” and the first significant update to the smartphone’s look since 2017’s iPhone X.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy