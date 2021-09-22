Jester Park Is A Little-Known Park In Iowa That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Many people across the state haven’t even heard of just how cool Iowa’s parks can be. If you’re unfamiliar with this spot, mark this down on a bucket list for a future trip. With a wide range of things to do out here, there’s no reason not to make it part of your future plans. There’s something here for everyone!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Jester Park, a spot out in Granger, Iowa near Saylorville Lake that is simply amazing for family trips or a great day outdoors. Whether you prefer to be on your own or part of guided activities, various adventures await you here at the park.

One main attraction at this beautiful park are the elk and bison herds, here for decades and guarded by the public for your safety. They're not domesticated, especially during baby season! With an accessible observation deck, you can spend as much time as you need viewing these majestic creatures as they go about their days.

Most family-centered activities revolve around the nature center, with educational programs, conservation efforts, guided hikes, and more. There are even nighttime events for spotting nocturnal wildlife!

Of course, everyone in the family can enjoy a beautiful story walk! If you schedule your visit during the right season, there's always activities to participate in.

The hiking trails out here vary in length and difficulty, but include much more adventure than your average visit to the center. In addition to all of these activities, also enjoy boating, mini golf, equestrian activities, camping, and even cross country skiing. Wow!

The nature center and trails are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., or sunup to sundown.

If you’d like to learn more about Jester Park’s amenities and activities, check out the Jester Park Nature Center website or the official Jest Park Nature Center Facebook page.