CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt says it will make an interest payment due this week. Meanwhile, the government kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits imposed by regulators to curb China’s rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a credit crunch. They say Beijing wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
wcn247.com

Asia shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as concerns about China chip away at investor optimism after a mixed finish on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A power crunch in some areas of China has shut down factories and left some households without electricity under an effort to meet official energy use targets. Another lingering market worry resonating from China is the possible collapse of one of China’s biggest real estate developers Evergrande. Investors were taking a wait-and-see stance in Tokyo ahead of Wednesday's vote for the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Ap#Evergrande Group
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value to about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
MARKETS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Chinese Developer Says Bank’s Lawsuit Caused Default on Bonds

The Chinese developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. says a lender’s lawsuit caused a unit to default on $215 million of bonds, the latest sign of stress in the Asian’s nation’s property debt amid China Evergrande Group’s woes. A suit brought by the Shanghai branch of. Bank of Beijing Co. . demanding...
ECONOMY
MyNorthwest.com

Fears of global shockwaves from Chinese builder’s debts ease

BEIJING (AP) — Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Evergrande: share price jumps for embattled Chinese developer as it’s ‘set to make bond payment’

Evergrande stocks soared to its highest percentage rise ever on the Hong Kongstock exchange after the embattled Chinese developer said it struck an agreement with domestic bond holders.The jump in stock prices on Thursday came after indebted real estate giant issued a statement a day before stating that it would pay off interest payments on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8 per cent September 2025 bond on time on Thursday before it defaults.The amount due for the domestic bond is estimated to be $35.9m (£26.3m).By the end of Thursday’s trading session, Evergrande was up by 17 per cent at 2.67 Hong Kong dollars,...
STOCKS
finance-commerce.com

Explainer: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

BEIJING — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system. Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande unit says to make onshore bond interest payment on Sept 23

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Sept 22): China Evergrande Group's main unit said on Wednesday it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds on Sept. 23, offering some relief to jittery markets that had been on edge over fears that a default of China's No. 2 developer could ripple through the global financial system.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Dow jumps nearly 400 points as investors await Federal Reserve decision and market fears ease after embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande promises to make payment due on $300 billion debt

US stocks rallied on Wednesday morning, opening higher than expected at 87 points and rallying all the way to nearly 400 points as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased while investors await policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later today. By mid-morning on Wednesday, the Dow had...
STOCKS
Metro International

Evergrande to make bond coupon payment, easing market jitters

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group’s main unit said on Wednesday it would make a bond coupon payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to jittery markets that had been on edge over fears that a default of China’s No. 2 developer could ripple through the global financial system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Investors to Gain Access to Foreign Debt via Southbound Bond Connect on Sept. 24

(Yicai Global) Sept. 16 -- China will open a bond connect channel on Sept. 24 to help mainland-based investors trade offshore debt via Hong Kong. Launching the Southbound Bond Connect with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region should improve the institutional arrangements for the two-way opening-up of China’s bond market, the People’s Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority jointly announced yesterday.
ECONOMY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the Treasury Department will likely exhaust all of its “extraordinary measures” to avoid an unprecedented default on the government's obligations by Oct. 18.Yellen warned Congress three weeks ago that the Treasury would run out of maneuvering room by mid-October. In a Tuesday letter, she said economists were able to issue a specific date based on the amount of revenue the U.S. had received in September from corporate and private quarterly tax payments.Yellen’s letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.“We now expect that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by Oct. 18," Yellen said. “At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly.”Yellen said it was uncertain whether Treasury could meet all of the nation's commitments after that date.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy