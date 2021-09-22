CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

 6 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison. The rare escape triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The military said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped. Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended in the West Bank over the weekend.

