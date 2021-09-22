Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

An app created by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been removed from the Apple and Google apps stores after they were threatened by the government. While there seems to be little public comment on the matter from either of the US tech giants, a combination of media reporting and tweets from people close to him reveal Navalny has an app designed to facilitate tactical voting against Russian premier Vladimir Putin. There’s going to be a general election today, you see, and even after a couple od decades Vlad still likes the gig and doesn’t feel like getting voted out.

