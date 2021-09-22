CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ten straight wins...Yankees keep pace

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis. Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
buffalonynews.net

Yankees rally past Orioles, keep pace in wild-card race

Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the host Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Wednesday night after blowing a one-run lead in the eighth. Luke Voit opened the ninth off Tyler Wells (2-3) with a walk, and Gleyber Torres followed with a...
MLB
kpyn.net

Yankees power past Rangers 7-1 to keep pace in playoff race

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees powered past the Texas Rangers 7-1 to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase. Joey Gallo also went deep — against his former team — and a finally healthy Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series. New York, which remained a half-game behind Toronto for the final American League playoff spot, has taken two straight from last-place Texas following a 7-15 stretch. Jordan Montgomery struck out six in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for the win.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Yankees' wildness helps Baltimore win

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night in Baltimore, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
chatsports.com

Joey Votto homers twice, Reds rally past Pirates in 9-5 win

Joey Votto homered late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, doing so after getting most of the afternoon off. Roll that into his outing on Monday and, well, it’s apparent there’s still ample bang in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1B. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Ap#Milwaukee Brewers 2 1#Brewers#The Nl Central#The New York Yankees#The Texas Rangers 7 1#American League#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl Mvp#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Cincinnati Reds#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
chatsports.com

Red Yellow Sox, Winners of Seven Straight, Host Yankees For Three Games

The two American League Wild Card teams most likely will not be decided until next weekend, perhaps on the final day of the regular season. The teams currently holding those two top spots will begin a three-game series tonight at Fenway Park: the Red Sox and Yankees. W L GB...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy