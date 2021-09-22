53 children race in credit union's annual event in Denham Springs

Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 17th annual Kids Bike Race on Aug. 14 at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. Regymen Fitness and Pelican State's mascot, Petey the Pelican, kicked off the day with pre-race stretches for the kids. The credit union’s Denham Springs Branch Manager Jessie Stewart led the event by welcoming the attendees and sponsors, gathering all kids to the starting lines, cheering on the racers and more.