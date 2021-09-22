CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dubois declares `I'm back;' set for fresh start in Winnipeg

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois is looking forward to finally getting to know his Jets teammates after spending much of last season in Winnipeg isolated from them due to COVID-19 protocols, coupled with a rash of injuries. Dubois says he never felt like himself after being traded by Columbus to Winnipeg in January. The 23-year-old spent this summer dedicating himself to putting last year behind him. He will arrive for the start of Jets camp in top shape. To suggest he's excited, Dubois says, would be an understatement.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Dmitri Rashevsky Off to Flying Start in the KHL

The NHL is only about a month from starting as most franchises, including the Winnipeg Jets, will be kicking off their training camps next week, but leagues are the globe have already kicked off their 2021-2022 campaigns. There are some Winnipeg Jets prospects and former draft picks competing in these...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Jets#Ap
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Fresh start

Hey, it’s Monday — a new week is upon us and the 2021-2022 season creeps closer. The B’s split their games in the Buffalo prospect tournament this weekend, though the results weren’t as important as getting a glimpse at what these kids can do. Jesper Froden was one of the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have won their last home game before they become the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Amed Rosario homered, drove in three runs and had four hits and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd that came to see the Indians play one last time under the name they've carried since 1915. The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Knights adjust to NHL crackdown on cross-checking

Brayden McNabb is one of the Golden Knights’ most physical defensemen in front of the net and in the corners, which requires the occasional jab to the back of an opponent with his stick. When the league announced last week that there will be a stricter enforcement of the cross-checking...
wcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. CincinnatiatChi White Sox8:10 p.m. N-Y YankeesatToronto7:07 p.m. DetroitatMinnesota7:40 p.m. L-A AngelsatTexas8:05 p.m. ClevelandatKansas City8:10 p.m. Tampa BayatHouston8:10 p.m. OaklandatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. MiamiatN-Y Mets4:10 p.m. Chi CubsatPittsburgh6:35 p.m. MiamiatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. PhiladelphiaatAtlanta7:20 p.m. MilwaukeeatSt. Louis7:45 p.m. WashingtonatColorado8:40 p.m. ArizonaatSan Francisco9:45 p.m. San...
NFL
chatsports.com

‘I’m very happy with where I’m at’: Bear ready for fresh start with Canes

It was an offseason of change for the Carolina Hurricanes, as the team kicked off training camp last week with a slew of new faces on the ice. One of those newcomers is defenseman Ethan Bear, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Warren Foegele as a piece to quell the loss of Dougie Hamilton. The 24-year-old Bear has two and a half years of NHL experience under his belt, and played 71 games in 2019-20 en route to a 10th-place finish in Calder voting.
NHL
wcn247.com

Blackhawks G Lankinen removed from COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen has been removed from the COVID-19 protocol list. The 26-year-old Lankinen is coming off a solid rookie season, going 17-14-5 with 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury this year.
NHL
wcn247.com

Depth shows up for Cardinals during 16-game win streak

The St. Louis Cardinals are proving to be a lot more than their biggest stars. The soaring Cardinals have won 16 in a row heading into Tuesday night’s game against NL Central champion Milwaukee. It’s the majors’ longest streak since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant. While each of St. Louis’ big stars has pitched in, the Cardinals are receiving positive contributions from all over their roster.
MLB
wcn247.com

Cowboys roast Eagles...Mariners momentum...Big Porter deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outside of an early end zone fumble that spotted the Philadelphia Eagles an easy touchdown, Dak Prescott was highly efficient in a 41-21 Cowboys blowout of the Eagles. The Monday night home appearance was Prescott’s first since he was carted off the field almost a year ago with a gruesome angle injury. He finished the night with three touchdowns tosses. Zeke Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy