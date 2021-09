The Wildcats win big in NWOC event over La Salle, Putnam and Milwaukie on Wednesday.There's never a wrong time to take your best shot. That's just what the best boys cross country runners from Wilsonville, Milwaukie, La Salle and Putnam high schools did on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Wilsonville Memorial Park. And when the dust had finally settled, it was the Wildcats who had run off with first place at 20 points, followed by La Salle with 56, Putnam at 60 and Milwaukie incomplete. "It was a good effort and it felt good to run with all my team members,"...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO