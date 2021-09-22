CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ascension Parish, LA

New sensory room provides calming space for students at Spanish Lake Primary thanks to Ascension Fund

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll students deserve access to a public education, but for students with disabilities, the public school setting can be overwhelming. For students who have autism or oppositional defiant disorder, their emotional outbursts, sensory needs and behavior issues can sometimes be a barrier to them fully participating in a classroom with their peers, according to a news release from Spanish Lake Primary.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Ascension Parish, LA
Education
County
Ascension Parish, LA
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensory Room#Spanish#The Ascension Fund#Issp#Vulcan Materials#The Gonzales Rotary Club#School Impact Grants
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy