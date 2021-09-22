New sensory room provides calming space for students at Spanish Lake Primary thanks to Ascension Fund
All students deserve access to a public education, but for students with disabilities, the public school setting can be overwhelming. For students who have autism or oppositional defiant disorder, their emotional outbursts, sensory needs and behavior issues can sometimes be a barrier to them fully participating in a classroom with their peers, according to a news release from Spanish Lake Primary.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0