CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ravaged by war, Syrian rebel area struggles with virus surge

By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Coronavirus cases are surging to the worst levels of the pandemic in a rebel stronghold in Syria. That's a particularly devastating development in a region where scores of hospitals have been bombed and that doctors and nurses have fled in droves during a decade of war. The total number of cases seen in Idlib province has more than doubled since the beginning of August to more than 61,000. In recent weeks, daily new infections have repeatedly shot past 1,500, and authorities reported 34 deaths on Sunday alone. Those figures are still believed to be undercounts. Idlib faces all the challenges that places the world over have during the pandemic. But extreme poverty and the ravages of Syria’s civil war have made the situation in Idlib uniquely terrible.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wcn247.com

Drone strike kills at least 1 in rebel-held Syrian province

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor say a drone strike has hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, killing at least one person. The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body from the Monday attack was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road in east of Idlib province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said the U.S.-led coalition was believed to be behind the drone strike on the vehicle which carried a militant from one of the radical groups operating in the province. A spokesperson denied the coalition was behind the attack.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: In Qom, where Iran outbreak began, virus rages on

In Iran's holy city of Qom, where Shiite scholars study and pilgrims travel to a shrine believed to be a gate to heaven, the Islamic Republic's coronavirus outbreak began and still rages to this day. While Iran works to vaccinate its 80 million people, many in Qom have not sought out the shots, authorities say. In one recent week, the city administered only 17,000 shots daily out of its capacity of 30,000, provincial health department chief Mohammad Reza Qadir said. One reason for that is a hesitancy by some based on religion. In the outbreak's first days, religious leaders...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Ap
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Yemen, beset by war, facing COVID surge

War-torn Yemen, where the overwhelming majority of the population is unvaccinated, is seeing coronavirus cases multiply and deaths soar, according to a report last week by the charity Oxfam. Oxfam, which describes itself as a global anti-poverty and humanitarian group, found that COVID deaths had increased by more than fivefold...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The vaccination situation in Europe is a story of two regions. In some European Union countries like France, Spain, Denmark and Portugal, high acceptance of the benefits of vaccines has prompted many to get the shots and has allowed those governments to lift restrictions. Not so in Bulgaria and Romania, which have the bloc's lowest uptake of vaccinations, at just 22% and 33% of their adult populations. That is now leading to overwhelmed hospitals and full ICU units in those two countries. In a packed ICU in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, 55-year-old Adrian Pica is receiving oxygen and regretting his decision not to get vaccinated. He says "I was afraid."
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Alabama hospitals struggling with COVID-19 surge

Alabama hospitals are struggling to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients. Only 40% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of clinical operations at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the situation.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Cuba launches commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Cuba has begun commercial exports of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, sending shipments of the three-dose Abdala vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the arrival in Vietnam on his Twitter feed Sunday. The official Cubadebate news website said the shipment included 900,000 doses purchased by Hanoi and 150,000 more donated by Cuba.Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited Cuba last week and toured the laboratory that produces the vaccine, announcing an agreement to buy at least 5 million doses.Cuba's Center of Genetic Immunology and Biotechnology also announced that initial shipments of the Abdala shots were sent to Venezuela...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Voice of America

UN Probe Finds Uptick in Fighting, War Crimes 10 Years Into Syrian Conflict

GENEVA - A U.N. investigative body finds what it calls, an alarming upsurge in fighting and violence, with some incidents amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, ten years into Syria’s civil war. The report by the U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry will be submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Syria says doors open to refugees, despite contrary claims

Syria’s top diplomat on Monday said its doors are open for the safe return of refugees, accusing Western countries of taking advantage of the suffering of Syrians while pretending to care for their well-being.Speaking in New York to the United Nations General Assembly Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also called for the withdrawal of U.S. and Turkish troops from his war-ravaged nation, pledging to drive them out from Syria sooner or later. He also said Syrian armed forces would continue fighting “terrorists” — the Syrian government’s catch-all word for its opponents — until every part of Syria is once...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Japan set to lift all virus emergency steps nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a lifting of the emergency later Tuesday. Government officials are preparing other plans such as vaccine passports and virus tests. Some experts favor a partial easing of restrictions, but if all measures are lifted, Japan will be entirely free of any emergency requirement for the first time since April. The emergency has mainly been in the form of requests for restaurants and bars to shorten hours. The health minister said those establishments should return to normal hours gradually while health care systems are reinforced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party chooses a new leader on Wednesday to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They'll have to turn around the country’s pandemic-hit economy, shape a newly empowered military and face security headaches in the region amid China’s rise. Four candidates are vying to become leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party. Whoever wins the party leadership becomes the next prime minister because of the parliamentary majority controlled by the party. But the winner desperately needs to bring new ideas since the party's support is plunging ahead of lower house elections due in two months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
kurv.com

Helena Hospital Critical Care At Capacity Amid Virus Surge

(AP) — Critical care resources are at maximum capacity at St. Peter’s Health hospital in Helena amid a surge in COVID-19 patients. Hospital officials say Thursday the hospital has to implement crisis standards of care. These standards are implemented when the hospital resources are not sufficient to provide full care to all patients in the facility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin and Syria's Assad hold talks in Moscow on rebel area

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Syria’s Bashar Assad have met in Moscow to discuss the cooperation between their armies and how to continue operations to gain control of the last rebel-held areas in Syria, state media in Damascus reported on Tuesday. The Monday night meeting between...
POLITICS
wcn247.com

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank has cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant. In a report Tuesday, it called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. The Washington-based lender said excluding China's unexpectedly strong growth, developing economies in East Asia should expand by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April. It said China, the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%. The bank said business activity in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and other economies was improving but now is “showing signs of slowing down.”
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy