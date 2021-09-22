Abir Abdo joins Northshore Internal Medicine Associates, specializes in geriatric medicine
Internal medicine physician Dr. Abir Abdo has joined Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond, a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Abdo specializes in geriatric medicine, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of complex and chronic medical conditions experienced by senior adults. As a geriatrician, Abdo collaborates with each patient’s current primary care provider and health care team to manage co-morbidities, reconcile medications and mitigate additional health issues, a news release said.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0