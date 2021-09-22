pHOXBIO Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results Concluding Prophylactic Nasal Spray Prevents Infection from SARS-CoV-2
LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- pHOXBIO Ltd. today announced results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial which demonstrate that pHOXWELL, its novel prophylactic nasal spray, prevented infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study, there were 63% fewer SARS-CoV-2 infections in high-risk healthcare workers given pHOXWELL compared to placebo (p=<0.0001).www.kpvi.com
