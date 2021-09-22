CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Nucleus Software and Tata Motors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Zee Entertainment (NS: ZEE ) is trading 22% up in today's trade. Yesterday, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Network signed a merger deal, which is great news for Zee. This is because before the merger, Zee Entertainment had been struggling financially and its two largest shareholders expressed non-confidence with the management, which includes its CEO and MD -- Punit Goenka. Interestingly, after the merger, Punit Goenka will be the CEO and MD of the new entity.

