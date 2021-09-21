Preview: Unplugged – Rocking VR Air Guitar
Everyone has strummed out a little air guitar at some point in their lives – come on admit it – whether that’s in the shower or when you hear an awesome solo over the airwaves. But mimicking your wild arm flailing into a cohesive, hand tracked virtual reality (VR) videogame is another endeavour entirely. It’s a challenge indie team Anotherway decided to tackle, and with the help of Vertigo Games behind them, has begun to showcase what rock dreams are made of in Unplugged.www.vrfocus.com
