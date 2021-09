HUNTSVILLE — A much-improved Clinton team jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead here Tuesday (Sept. 14), then held on for a victory by the same score in a key district match. Scott High defeated the Dragons 8-1 in last year’s regular season meeting, but Clinton has added several players and has begun to turn around its program. The Dragons scored on a penalty kick early in the game, then put two more goals on the board before the intermission.

CLINTON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO