Adam Kinzinger is a U.S. Representative for Illinois' 16th congressional district. About once a month Congressman Kinzinger takes some time out of his day to join us on WROK. Today's interview was a little different from most that we've had with Congressman Kinzinger here on WROK. Usually these interviews are handled by Riley O'Neil, he knows roughly 1,000 times as much as I do about politics so I generally let the adults do the talking when we have the occasional political guest on the show.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO