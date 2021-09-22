Zoo mourns loss of one of world’s oldest penguins

It is with profound sadness that Zoo Miami announces that “Kumang,” a 44 year-old Bornean Orangutan, died yesterday during recovery from anesthesia following a dental procedure. The 140 lb. great ape was anesthetized yesterday morning to have two teeth extracted which were damaged and causing an infection in her gums. The anesthesia, examination, and dental care went as planned and was uneventful. During the entire time she was under anesthesia, Kumang was closely monitored by the team of Zoo Miami veterinarians and veterinary technicians, as well as a human cardiologist. Her vitals remained stable and the extractions were performed without complications. Following the procedure, she was returned to her enclosure to recover.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO