Zoo mourns loss of one of world’s oldest penguins

By
Curry Coastal Pilot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Zoo bid a sad farewell over the weekend to Mochica, elder statesman of the Humboldt penguin colony and a distinguished seabird ambassador for more than three decades. At 31 years old, he was one of the oldest — and best loved — penguins on the planet. “Mochica was...

www.currypilot.com

