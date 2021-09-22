CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — In the midst of difficult negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball and its players’ association are scheduled to start a grievance hearing next Monday over the union’s claim the 2020 pandemic-affected season was too short.

Sounders win 8th straight road game, move past Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown Sunday night. With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years, the Sounders (14-5-6) moved past Sporting...
MLS

