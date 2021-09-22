Tuesday Sports in Brief

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After calling games for a staggering six decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that the team’s legendary Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire following next season. FILE — Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin acknowledges the crowd after being inducted into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor on Sept. 2, 2018. (Getty Images) The Dodgers said that the 85-year-old Jarrin will retire after the 2022 season, which will mark his 64th with the organization. He began calling games in Spanish in 1959. “I’m grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity...

