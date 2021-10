British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will appoint a chair this year to the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and that bereaved families will have a role in the proceedings.Following a “very emotional” meeting with the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, Johnson said the experiences of those who have suffered a loss during the pandemic would form a major part of the public inquiry.“And obviously, there’s very little I could say to mitigate their own suffering," he said. “But what I did say was that we were determined to make sure that the experience...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO