Climate goals help drive Shell's Permian oil basin exit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermian Basin pumpjacks at dusk, north of Midland, Texas, in late 2019. Source: Richard Eden/Getty Creative via Getty Images. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's decision to sell all of its assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for about $9.5 billion appeared to mark a quick shift in strategy for the Dutch energy giant that had described the business as "core" just a few months ago.

