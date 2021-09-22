The best 20-minute strength training plan every midlifer should follow

Female strength training seems to be a hot topic regardless of age. Recently, controversy surrounding the men’s and women’s weight areas at an NCAA tournament has brought disparities between male and female athletes to light. This controversy is indirectly but significantly related to the hot topic of youth strength training for girls. It’s been culturally acceptable to assume it isn’t appropriate for young girls to receive strength training based on a range of misconceptions. As our culture begins to change its tune, the question becomes not if, but when is it time for young girls to start training safely? What kind of training is appropriate? The reasonable solution would be to offer the same strength training opportunities to young girls at the same time and rate as they are offered to young boys. Let’s talk about why.

