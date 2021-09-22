A little math on the gas tax in PA

After reading the recent article (July 31) on replacing the gas tax in Pennsylvania, I did a little math. If correct and assuming the average driver treks 12,000 miles per year and gas mileage is around 20 mpg that would be a consumption of 600 gallons times the current gas tax of $.587 equals $352. Assuming the same 12,000 miles multiplied by the proposed mileage-based user fee — MBUF — $.081 equals $972, an increase of $620 per year, over the current gas tax.