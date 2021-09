Today: Sunny with low humidity and strong southerly wind. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of SW ND from 1 PM to 10 PM CDT. Many century-old records are in danger of being broken as we all rise to the 90s. Southerly winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH. Increasing clouds by the evening hours ahead of a cold front.

