Patricia Gail Davis-Brito

Patricia G. Davis-Brito was born on March 21, 1972 in Hanford. Patricia served her tribe first as personnel and then as tribal council delegate for her people for 13 years. Patty was a self-sufficient woman with a firm morality, politics, and ideas. She would converse with you to great lengths or with just her small talk and you would feel better about whatever subject the conversation was about. She always had your best interest at heart, she never turned a blind eye to those who needed or wanted her help or piece of mind. She would always make time for not just her family, her people, but for anyone because she had a pure heart, mind and soul. Patty enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandbabies, going new places to eat, talking with family and friends, attending family events, going for long drives, and riding the coastline. She loved to go dancing and enjoyed going to casinos, going camping, watching her SVUs and numerous tv shows, going to the movies and testing new cars.