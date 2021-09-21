One More Day of Showers Before Drying Out!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal low will diminish as a stronger cold front pushes east on Wednesday. Overall, Wednesday should be a little better with the chance of some sunshine and less rainfall. A cold front will arrive Wednesday night taking the rain out of here for the rest of the week. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees with morning lows ranging from the 50s inland to the 60s along the coast. There may be a disturbance that passes close enough to our area on Saturday to bring a few clouds. Otherwise, a beautiful stretch of weather is ahead after two more wet days!