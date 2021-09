South London based emcee Cassie Rytz recently dropped the visual to the track MADE IT, taken off her new debut R.U.D.E EP. At the forefront of the grime scene, Cassie Rytz shares the visuals to ‘Made It’, the lead single taken off her debut EP ‘R.U.D.E’. The creativity of the song comes across in all aspects of the video, the theatrical piano melody is the perfect base to compliment her hard-hitting, witty flow. With the use of a green screen, we’re taken on a journey that displays a variety of different scenarios relating to the lyrical content.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO