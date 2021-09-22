Falcon's Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint" or "Optionee") is pleased to announce that it is now underway with its phase II work program on the 100-percent owned "Goose Gold Project" directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland. Recently, (June 30, 2021) New Found Gold announced a brand-new discovery at the 'Golden Joint' zone of 430.2 G/T over 5.25 metres which is their second highest value encountered to date and Spearmint is the closest property to this new discovery as well as the 'Keats' discovery hole (see map). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO